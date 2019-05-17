Why Prince William won't be a godfather to Prince Harry's son Archie The royal baby was born on 6 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie was only born last week, but the couple will be starting to think about which of their friends and family members they will choose as royal godparents. It's unlikely that Harry will ask his older brother Prince William to be a godfather – and the reason is simple.

William already has a part to play in Archie's life as his uncle, so it makes more sense for Harry and Meghan to ask their friends or more distant family members to take on the role. This would also give the royal baby a larger support system. In a similar manner, it's unlikely that William's wife Kate will be a godmother.

When the Cambridges welcomed their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, they turned to their close friends to do the honours. Harry already has an established bond to the young royals in his role as an uncle.

George has seven godparents including Kate's school friend Emilia Jardine-Paterson, William's childhood friend William van Cutsem, and the couple's university pal Oliver Baker. The only royal they asked to be a godparent was Zara Tindall. Charlotte, meanwhile, has five godparents, none of whom are royal. They include Kate's cousin Adam Middleton and William's cousin Laura Fellowes, who is the daughter of Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes.

Harry already plays the role of uncle to the Cambridge children

Prince Harry once again missed out on being assigned the role of godfather when William and Kate's third child Louis came along. Louis' six godparents, none of whom are royal, include William's friend Guy Pelly, his school friend Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Kate's school friend Hannah Carter and Kate's cousin Lucy Middleton.

Baby Archie will most likely be baptised in July before the royals break for summer. His godparents will be announced by the palace shortly before the church ceremony. It's not known where Archie will be christened, but a plausible venue is St George's Chapel in Windsor, the same place where Harry was baptised and where the Sussexes married in May 2018.

