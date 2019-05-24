Prince Harry spends first night away from baby Archie – find out where he went Archie was born on 6 May

The Duke of Sussex has spent his first night away from his newborn son Archie. Harry travelled to Rome, Italy on Thursday morning where he was greeted by the British ambassador to Italy, Ms Jill Morris CMG, at Fiumicino Airport. Harry was joined by his assistant private secretary Heather Wong and head of communications Sara Latham, who joined the royal household this year.

The first-time dad is in Italy to attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Friday afternoon. The sporting event is held in a different city every year and proceeds go towards the Duke's charity, Sentebale, which supports children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

The charity match, hosted by the Roma Polo Club, will see Harry, 34, play on the Sentebale St Regis team captained by Sentebale ambassador and professional player Nacho Figueras, against a US Polo Association team led by professional Malcolm Borwick.

A close friend of the Duke, Nacho hit headlines during last year's Sentebale match in Berkshire after he photobombed a rare PDA moment between Harry and his wife Meghan. Seeing the funny side of the situation, the Argentinian sportsman shared the snap on Instagram, joking: "When you wished the trophy would turn into a violin. What an incredible love story."

Harry and Meghan welcomed baby Archie on 6 May

Harry established his charity in 2006 with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho after spending time in the African country on his gap year. The pair set up Sentebale, which means "forget-me-not" in English, in memory of their late mothers.

Over the last decade, Sentebale has significantly scaled up its work in Lesotho and expanded into Botswana, addressing the mental health and wellbeing of ten to 19-year-olds who are struggling to come to terms with living with HIV. In the last year, 1,700 adolescents have attended residential weeklong camps where, together with their peers, they have a safe space to address their challenges. Nowadays, over 4,600 young people living with HIV attend their monthly Saturday clubs.

