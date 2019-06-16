Prince William shares the sweetest photo of his youngest son Prince Louis in honour of Father's Day This is lovely!

Kensington Palace posted a sweet photo on Sunday showing the Duke of Cambridge with his youngest son Prince Louis in honour of Father's Day. Kensington Palace released the photo on Twitter, with the caption "Happy #Father's Day!" and an emoji of a yellow rose.

The picture shows little Louis on a rope swing, with Prince William holding onto him, each with an arm around each other, a heart-meltingly sweet image to share for the special occasion. It was taken in May at his mum the Duchess of Cambridge's garden design for the Chelsea Flower show.

The lovely picture shows the father and son enjoying a moment of connection last month

William is clearly happy to be a dad, as shown by his attendance at Trooping the Colour last weekend. He looked as proud as punch surrounded by his brood, who all sweetly coordinated in blue and white. But his Father's Day message also plays tribute to his dad. Next to the photo of Louis is an image of him in his days as a pilot, walking away from an RAF helicopter with the Prince of Wales.

Prince William and Kate made a very rare appearance as a family-of-five at Trooping the Colour this year. One-year-old Louis made his debut at the colourful event, held to celebrate the Queen's official birthday, and spectacularly stole the show waving to crowds and the planes involved in the RAF flypast.

MORE: All the details about Prince Harry and Meghan's royal nanny for baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess are understandably protective of their little ones but recently announced that Charlotte, four, has been enrolled in the same school as her big brother George. Charlotte, who attends Willcocks Nursery School, will start 'big school' in September. Meanwhile, the future King is said to be enjoying Year 1 at Thomas's Battersea. George will turn six in July.

MORE: Royal style: see the best outfits of the week!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.