Why this is a special week for Mike and Zara Tindall The royal couple are the proud parents of two daughters

On Tuesday, Mike and Zara Tindall enjoyed a very special day with many members of their royal family as they attended the first day of Royal Ascot. And to make it even more memorable, the afternoon also coincided with their daughter Lena's first birthday. While the little girl was not in attendance at the races, she was no doubt nearby with her older sister Mia. Royal Ascot was attended by Lena's grandmother, Princess Anne, as well as her great-grandmother, the Queen. Her Majesty has a close relationship with her great-grandchildren, with Lena's big sister famously picking up her handbag to pose with for her 90th birthday portrait.

Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter Lena turned one on the first day of Royal Ascot

Mike and Zara looked as if they were having a wonderful day out on Tuesday. Zara was pictured embracing her uncle Prince Charles, and in another photo, she was laughing and joking with the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie. Mike, meanwhile, kept the Queen, Princess Beatrice and the Countess of Wessex entertained throughout the day. The former rugby star was caught on camera producing a miniature top hat from inside his headpiece, before putting it back on his head – something that amused those watching greatly.

The royal couple are doting parents to daughters Lena and Mia

Lena is the Queen's second youngest great-grandchild, and is close in age to Prince William and Kate's son Prince Louis. She is also just under a year older than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie, and Mike is positive that the youngest generation of the royal family will remain great friends throughout their lives. In a recent interview, he told the Telegraph: "Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in between Charlotte and George, and then you’ve got Peter's children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older. James (Viscount Severn, Prince Edward's son) is, well not exactly the ring leader, but he’s the oldest."

Mike has previously said that Mia is a great big sister to Lena

Lena has only been seen out in public a number of time since her birth, most recently during a day out with her family and the Cambridges. The two families attended the Burnham Horse Trials in Norfolk over the Easter holidays, and Lena was pictured in her pushchair, while Mia ran around with her cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Shortly after Lena's arrival, Mike spoke to HELLO! about life with two daughters, and revealed how Mia had been coping with being an older sister. He said: "Mia is very happy to be a big sister, she is happy about that. We are lucky that people that have sent Lena a present have also thought about Mia, so she is getting stuff to open as well."

