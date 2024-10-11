Prince George's alternative job revealed ahead of future destiny as King

The Prince and Princess of Wales's son Prince George has his future mapped out for him, but the future king recently revealed his alternative role, according to reports.

Prince William, Kate, their children and some friends enjoyed lunch at Wiveton Hall Café in Holt on the Norfolk coast – close to the royals' country abode Anmer Hall.

Owner Desmond MacCarthy revealed to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden what George said when he was shown the restaurant's wood-fired pizza oven.

The 11-year-old royal reportedly exclaimed: "That's what I want to do when I grow up!"

The Waleses are a family of pizza lovers, with George spotted munching on a slice when he watched the Ashes at Lord's Cricket Ground with his father in July 2023.

Back in 2018, Kate previously revealed how her eldest children George and Charlotte love making pizza dough.

© Getty Prince George tucked into pizza at the Ashes

And she shared that her favourite topping was bacon as she joined schoolchildren at Islington's Community Garden in 2019.

During a joint visit to Wales in 2023, William and Kate even ordered 12 pizzas to thank mountain rescue volunteers at Dowlais Rugby Club.

George's future

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest son became second-in-line to the throne following the death of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

While no doubt George is being prepared for his future duties by his parents and grandfather, King Charles, William and Kate are trying to ensure that his upbringing is as normal as possible.

© The Princess of Wales Prince George turned 11 in July

According to Robert Hardman's book, King Charles III: The Inside Story, George is unlikely to take up full-time royals until he's much older and finished with his education.

"Whereas Charles III had his future mapped out without consultation, Prince William had a significant degree of autonomy in his choice of university education, his engagement with the armed forces and his introduction to regular royal duties," Robert wrote. "He is determined that Prince George should have a similar if not greater involvement in the way he develops his own royal role.

"'There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his twenties,' says a Kensington Palace veteran. 'Before he was even made a page at the Coronation, William and Catherine wanted to ask him if he felt comfortable about it because he was clearly the youngest. It turned out he was keen.'"

© Getty George acted as a page of honour at his grandfather King Charles' coronation

George, who sat his first set of entrance exams for his next school last year, has also long been fascinated with aircraft.

William told a guest at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May that his son is a "potential pilot in the making" and George reportedly had his first flying lesson during the school summer holidays.

