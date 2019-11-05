Prince William and Kate's most romantic moments - watch video The couple tied the knot in 2011

When Kate Middleton started her course at St Andrews University in 2001 she wouldn't have had any inkling of the incredible future that destiny had in store for her. While studying Art History at the prestigious Scottish university she met the man who would become her husband - Prince William.

After a long courtship, they made their engagement announcement in 2010, where Kate proudly sported Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring. Their 2011 wedding drew thousands of spectators and their love story has been watched keenly ever since.

Now parents to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are often cited as the perfect couple - regularly making each other laugh in public, exchanging loving glances and constantly supportive of each other.

