The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise appearance during his break from royal duties, with wife Meghan and son Archie. Prince Harry, 35, shared a video message to the Oslo Review Conference in Norway, which is a formal diplomatic meeting of the 164 States Parties to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.

HELLO! understands that Harry sent the recorded message as a continuation of his work around the issue and urged delegates at the conference, to not give up the work and ensure that they fulfil the vision that was set out five years ago, to rid the world of landmines by 2025.

It follows his recent visit to Angola during the Duke and Duchess' tour of Africa, where Harry remotely detonated a mine and retraced his mother Princess Diana's steps in a former minefield in Huambo, which is now a thriving community. In 2017, Harry threw his support behind the Landmine Free 2025 campaign (main picture above), founded by the HALO Trust and Mines Advisory Group (MAG) and urged countries to finish the work Princess Diana started.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a six-week break from royal duties, during which they are thought to be travelling to the US to spend time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. The royal couple will not be spending Archie's first Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen this year and will spend the festive period with Doria instead - although it is not clear whether this will be abroad or at their family home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor.

Harry and Meghan's decision has the support of the 93-year-old monarch and is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton in 2012 and 2016.

