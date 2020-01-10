The key people in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's team as they step back as senior royals The Sussexes made the announcement on Wednesday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to step back as senior members of the royal family and become financially independent this week. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on Wednesday and included a link to their new website SussexRoyal.com, which outlines their plans for the future.

As palace aides from the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge's offices continue to find a "workable solution" for the Sussexes' future roles, HELLO! takes a look at the team behind Harry and Meghan.

READ: The Queen pictured in Sandringham for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's news

Private secretary

Former British Ambassador Fiona Mcilwham joined Harry and Meghan's team in August, in place of outgoing private secretary Samantha Cohen. One of Fiona's first engagements was with Harry at London's Guildhall to mark the fifth anniversary of the Invictus Games at London's Guildhall in September. She also experienced her first royal tour when she joined the couple in Africa the same month.

Communications team

Head of communications Sara Latham

Sara Latham has headed up the Sussexes' media team since spring, having previously worked for PR firm Freuds. She was a former senior advisor on Hillary Clinton's 2016 electoral campaign and a special advisor to the Labour politician Tessa Jowell. Sara also served as special advisor to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media, Sport and Olympics between 2005 and 2006. Australian-born Marnie Gaffney has worked for the royal family for a number of years and is believed to have been on the communications team since the birth of Archie last May. She joined the couple on their royal tour of Africa in September, as part of their press team. The media team also includes press officer Julie Burley.

MORE: Prince William, Charles and the Queen agree to help Harry and Meghan step back from royal roles

Projects manager

Projects manager Clara Madden

Clara Madden previously worked for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's office and was given the role of projects manager following Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement in 2017. Clara was tasked with making sure the planning of the royal wedding ran smoothly and has since accompanied the couple on their tours.

Sussex Royal Foundation

Natalie Campbell (right) works for the Sussex Royal Foundation

Harry and Meghan separated from their joint charity venture with the Cambridges in 2019, when they set up their own household. Their Sussex Royal Foundation consists of Natalie Campbell, director of insight and innovation, who previously worked for William and Kate. Other recently appointed directors of their foundation include financier Stefan Paul Allesch-Taylor, entrepreneur Steven Cooper and former BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs presenter Kirsty Young, and media executive Karen Blackett.

Social media officer

Harry and Meghan appointed a new staff member in the summer to assist them with their social media updates. The assistant has been keeping their 10.4 million followers up to date with news, photos and behind-the-scenes videos from their engagements and royal tours. The couple posted a video from their visit to Canada House on Tuesday, complete with music by Raphael Lake.

MORE: 12 questions we have as Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties

WATCH: A timeline of Harry and Meghan's relationship

Royal nanny

One of the latest additions on Harry and Meghan's team is Archie's royal nanny, whose name is not known. She was first pictured in August boarding a private jet in Nice at the end of the Sussexes' holiday. The Duke and Duchess left eight-month-old Archie reportedly in the care of his nanny in Canada this week, as they returned to London for meetings. Meghan was reunited with the tot in Canada on Thursday.

Hollywood PR firm

The Sussexes have reportedly enlisted the help of Sunshine Sachs, a US public relations firm, as they work to carve out their future roles. Keleigh Thomas Morgan, who represented Meghan when she was an actress in the TV drama Suits, is a partner of the company.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.