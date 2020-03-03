The Swedish royal family has cancelled a dinner reception this week, in light of the coronavirus outbreak. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have postponed an official dinner, which was due to take place at the royal palace in Stockholm, where around 150 guests were expected to attend.

A statement from the Swedish royal court said: "In recent days, a number of cases of infection from the novel coronavirus have been detected in Sweden. The Public Health Authority considers the risk of detecting cases of covid-19 in Sweden to be high, but the risk of the infection spreading is considered low. Awaiting further development of events, Their Majesties, as hosts, choose to postpone the Official Dinner that was planned to be held at the Royal Palace on Wednesday, 4 March. This is done out of consideration for the invited guests."

READ: New precious photos released of Prince Oscar of Sweden to mark fourth birthday

The dinner was due to take place at the royal palace in Stockholm

Last month, the king, queen and their daughter Crown Princess Victoria held an audience with Secretary Maja Fjaestad and representatives from the Public Health Agency of Sweden, the National Board of Health and Welfare and the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, to discuss the country's preparations for the virus.

The Swedish royals have continued to carry out day-to-day engagements, with the king and his heir attending a cabinet meeting at the royal palace on Monday. Crown Princess Victoria also hosted the Radiation Safety Authority's Director Nina Cromnier during an audience.

MORE: Princess Anne surprises royal fans by travelling on the tube almost unnoticed

WATCH: Who's who in the Swedish royal family

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's son Prince Oscar celebrated his fourth birthday on 2 March and the couple released two new portraits of their youngest child to commemorate his special day. The young royal was joined by his older sister, Princess Estelle, eight, in one of the sweet new snaps.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.