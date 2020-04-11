Sarah Ferguson shares rare pictures from Princess Eugenie's wedding to honour sister Jane Sarah Ferguson and Jane are really close despite living thousands of miles apart

Sarah Ferguson took a break from distributing care packages of fruit, vegetables and beauty products all over the UK for NHS frontline workers to pay a rare tribute to one of her four siblings, her sister Jane. The mother-of-two was marking National Sibling's Day and shared two never-before-seen pictures of her oldest sister Jane, who lives in Australia where she works in corporate relations for an Australian university.

"There is nobody like my @janeferguson7. She is a dream of a sibling (not a pain!) My sister makes my world so bright and I somehow accept when she says I am not right! Today is National Sibling Day and I raise a toast and am happy to boast that my sister is the finest in the land. So thank you my dearest Jane I stand and applause with both my hands ... Love you Jane #nationalsiblingday #sisters," she captioned the photos.

The message was well received by Jane, 63, who replied: "Bless you my dearest sister Sarah, how kind and generous with your words. No one more fairer."

Two of the images were taken on a very special day - Princess Eugenie's wedding. The first one shows the sisters hugging, wearing the outfits they had chosen for the reception at Royal Lodge. Sarah looked gorgeous in a green Manuel Ungaro number whilst Jane looked stunning in a dark blue gown and matching diamond earrings.

The second snap was taken on day two of Eugenie's wedding celebrations as Jane can be seen happily riding a carousel, just like the one the bride-to-be had hired for her whimsical carnival-themed fete held the following afternoon on the Saturday.

Despite Jane living thousands of miles away, the two sisters are very close, with Sarah once speaking about their bond in a companion essay for The Times.

"I love Jane with all my heart," wrote Sarah. "She's the most unspoilt, kindest, most lovely person you could meet. She never takes anything from anybody and she's always making sure her little sister is okay. The sadness is I don't see more of her — it gets very lonely without her."

Sarah and Jane share the same parents, Major Ronald Ferguson and Susan (née Wright). But the couple separated in 1974 and Ronald later had three more children with new wife Susan Deptford, who he married in 1976.

Lady Susan Swinburn and Eliza Cobb at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Her step-brother Andrew was born in 1978 and step-sister Alice was born in 1980. They both served as pageboy and flower girl in Sarah's wedding to Prince Andrew.

Her third sister, Elizabeth 'Eliza', was born in 1985, three years before Sarah Ferguson welcomed Princess Beatrice with Prince Andrew.