Princess Eugenie shared a new post on Wednesday in honour of one of her favourite causes – the environment. Taking to Instagram, the Queen's granddaughter posted an orange and pink graphic of the earth which had a black dot in the middle, and captioned it: "Today is the 50th Earth Day and @serpentineuk have launched their 'Back to Earth' initiative, a new multi-year project that invites artists, scientists, musicians and more to make work that responds to the climate emergency we face. The image you see here is called ‘Earth perspectives’, a new artwork conceived by Olafur Eliasson for Earth Day 2020."

WATCH: Princess Eugenie joins a whole host of stars to inspire and empower females everywhere

The Princess went on to explain: "It’s comprised of nine images featuring nine different views over the Earth. The work explores how maps, space and the earth itself are all to a certain extent construction, which we all have the power to see from other perspectives, whether individually or collectively. The first image is of the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland, Australia – the world’s biggest single structure made by living organisms, now dying due to human activity and mass coral bleaching.

Princess Eugenie is passionate about conservation

"Check out my story for the other eight images of Earth perspectives. To create a new world view… 1. Stare at the dot on the Earth about ten seconds. 2. Then train your focus onto a blank surface. 3. An afterimage appears in the complementary colours of Eliasson’s visual. 4. You have projected a new world view. @studioolafureliasson @serpentineuk #earthday2020 #earthday." Eugenie's followers loved the creative idea, commenting: "Thank you for sharing this," "This is where I live! Thank you for bringing awareness to our climate issues," and: This is amazing. It took me a few minutes to watch and it’s mind boggling once you have the altered perspective!"

The 30-year-old has been continuing to support her favourite causes during the coronavirus crisis, including delivering food parcels and other supplies to NHS workers alongside her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Beatrice. Last week, it was sadly confirmed that Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapello Mozzi would have to postpone their 29 May wedding due to the pandemic. The couple, who got engaged last year, had initially planned a low-key ceremony followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace.

