The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children have been chatting to family members on Zoom during the lockdown, and are no doubt missing seeing their young cousins, who are all close in age. While the family are notoriously private about their personal lives, in 2019 just after the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie, Mike Tindall opened up about the youngest generation of the family. The retired rugby captain gave a rare insight into his daughter Mia's relationship with cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Talking to the Telegraph following Archie's birth, Mike reflected on Harry as a dad, and the growing family. He said: "Obviously, he's godfather to Lena, but we've got a great group of young ones in the family now. Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in between Charlotte and George, and then you’ve got Peter's children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: What the royal youngsters got up to in 2019

Cousins Prince George and Mia Tindall have a close relationship

Mike continued: "James (Viscount Severn, Prince Edward's son) is, well not exactly the ring leader, but he's the oldest. So, yeah, it's going to be a good little group. And Harry, he's busy, but he loves playing with them all and he'll be a good dad." Mike also added that he hoped that Harry and Meghan have the same luck that he and Zara had with their daughters when it came to Archie sleeping. "The thing is, we're so lucky with ours; ours have always slept so hopefully they'll get that as well," he said.

MORE: The Queen shows her support for Kate Middleton following latest announcement

The young generation of the royal family are all close in age

Mike and Zara are particularly close to Prince William and Kate, and were pictured last year at the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk during the Easter holidays. Photos showed Kate giving Charlotte a piggyback ride, while William had goddaughter Mia on his shoulders. Mike, meanwhile, balanced George on his. Mike previously spoke about his hopes for their children forming friendships shortly after the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015. He told HELLO!: "it's great" a new generation of young royals are springing up. "They’re all quite close in age and hopefully they’ll grow up as good friends," he said.

READ: Kate Middleton reveals the hobby she's been mastering during lockdown

Both Mike and Zara want daughters Mia and Lena to have as normal an upbringing as possible, and are known for their down-to-earth ways. The couple made the decision to give their children royal titles, something that Zara and her brother Peter grew up without as well. Rather than feeling excluded without a royal title, Zara often speaks out about the benefits her parents' decision gave her. The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained. The royal also told Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.