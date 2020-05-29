Mike Tindall reveals his excitement as he plays golf again after extended break The former rugby player had missed playing the sport during the lockdown

He's spent the last few weeks getting his golf fix by playing a game on his mobile phone, but on Thursday Mike Tindall was able to get back on the golf course for the first time in months – and he looked delighted about it. The retired rugby player shared a series of photos as he hit the golf course in the sunshine, including a snap of himself wearing a striped golf polo and white cap, writing: "So good being back out there."

Another photo showed his Mizuno golf clubs in their bag, with the dad-of-two adding: "Tools were working well." Mike appears to have taken the first opportunity to play again after golf courses re-opened to the public in mid-May following closures during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mike Tindall was able to play golf again on Thursday

Zara Tindall previously revealed the lengths Mike had gone to in order to play his favourite pastime while the golf courses were closed, telling James Haskell and Chloe Madeley that he had started playing golf on his phone – and it was one of his most annoying lockdown habits.

Her admission prompted Chloe to share that her husband James is spending "all day" playing on his Xbox. "It must be a gaming thing that rugby lads do," Zara commented. "Tindall, you can play golf, like real golf, outside," Chloe then remarked, before Mike interjected: "No, you can't! The golf courses are closed!"

Mike previously revealed he had been missing playing the sport

Zara, 38, and Mike, 41, are isolating with their two daughters, Mia, six, and one-year-old Lena at their home in Gloucestershire. The couple lives in a house on the Gatcombe Park estate, and speaking during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in April, Zara revealed that the family feel very fortunate to be spending their time in the countryside.

"We're very lucky," she explained. "We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But [we're] trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS."

