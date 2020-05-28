Mike and Zara Tindall announce new exciting collaboration with British tech company The couple are self-isolating at their Gloucestershire home

Mike and Zara Tindall have announced some big news whilst self-isolating with their kids at their home on Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire - they are to join the British cyber security technology company VST Enterprises as its global sporting ambassadors.

The announcement will see the couple appointed to the British tech company with its ground breaking VCode and VPlatform technology, something the pair are very excited about.

The couple announced the news whilst self-isolating with the two children

Reacting to the new appointment, Mike, 41, revealed: "I am delighted to be joining VST Enterprises™ as a global sports ambassador and to represent this ground-breaking cyber security technology developed by Louis-James and his team. The potential applications of VCode® across so many UK sports are immense.

"I was also impressed to learn of how the VCode® technology can be used across so many applications across all sports from ticketing and merchandise to brand experiences and content delivery. The work that VSTE are doing with health passports to help get UK sports teams back into professional competition is also a great idea. I think everyone from across the sporting world would be delighted if this technology could help get sports teams back to their respective competition leagues and complete their seasons."

Zara, 39, added: "I think the potential of this technology is really interesting and has so many uses across the horse racing and equestrian worlds from horse passports and bloodstock sales to tickets for the horse racing season. We have the opportunity with VCode® to help make many aspects of our industry more efficient and this ground-breaking cyber technology could really have a positive impact. I look forward to working with the team on its introduction and where we can really make a difference."

Mike Tindall recently spoke about homeschooling daughter Mia

This new partnership will no doubt be welcomed by Mike, who recently opened up about life in lockdown and homeschooling daughter Mia.

Talking to HELLO! he said of his six-year-old daughter: "We have good days and days where it feels harder.

"But we've all had to adjust to a new normal. In the morning we focus on the basics – Maths, English, reading and writing – and in the afternoon it's more about playtime, sports, and being outside."

He added: "We live on a farm so there are lots of animals, including horses and dogs that we look after.

Mia's been riding since she was little and also likes riding her bike and playing ball. I've been trying to get her into golf but so far I’m not having a huge amount of luck.

"My overriding take-away is a whole new respect for teachers. I always knew they did a great job but this just brings it into sharp focus."