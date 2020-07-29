Mike Tindall enjoys boys trip before wedding anniversary

Mike Tindall has enjoyed a few days out with his pals ahead of his wedding anniversary with his wife, Zara Tindall. The former rugby star stared a series of snaps of himself with his friend, Lee Westwood, as the pair enjoyed spending time at Close House in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

READ: Mike Tindall talks emotional reunion with dad after five months apart

Posting an album of photos and clips to Instagram, he captioned the post: "Fantastic couple of days up @closehousegolf with the man @westwood_lee finish level after [two] days. #rematch! @mizunoeuropegolf."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall opens up about family life on Lorraine

His followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "That is someone not to bet your watch against! #rematch in Dubai." Close House added: "Pleasure as always to have you with us Mike, pleased you enjoyed it. See you next time for the rematch!"

Mike and Zara will be celebrating their nine-year anniversary on Thursday. The pair tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh back in 30 July 2011. He recently opened up about how the pair planned to celebrate, telling Lorraine Kelly: "Hopefully, we'll be able to do something. We'll have to wait and see what we can do and what we're allowed to do. It's quite good with the restaurants opening, we might be able to get a date night in, so that will be nice."

Mike shared some beautiful photos from the golf course

He previously opened up about how his parents met Zara's royal relatives ahead of their marriage, telling the Sunday Times Magazine: "Mum and Dad met Princess Anne early on. And it was incredibly relaxed. Zara was living in a little two-bed flat in Nailsworth, so it wasn't exactly grandiose."

READ: Mike Tindall tells story of meeting the royals ahead of wedding with Zara

Mike and Zara will celebrate their wedding anniversary on Thursday

The dad-of-two added that he had met the rest of the royal family slowly over time. "Sometimes we'd all go out for lunch with Zara's mum on Sunday before we went home," he said. "We spent quite a bit of time with her dad too. Prince Harry would often be round watching the rugby, so, slowly and quietly, we got to meet them all – and that's how it went on for quite a few years."