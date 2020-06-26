Princess Charlene donates car to raise funds for those impacted by COVID-19 The car is among the royal's items in the auction

Princess Charlene of Monaco is auctioning off her very own Tesla Model S to raise funds and aid for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic through her Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

The royal, 42, was given the car as a gift from her husband Prince Albert II in 2015 and is her personal car that she drives in and around Monaco. Princess Charlene exclusively tells HELLO!: "Giving is not only about making a donation, it's about making a difference to change lives."

Princess Charlene has donated her Tesla to the auction

Prince Albert contracted and recovered from the virus in March 2020.

The prized red motor is among the items up for auction on the foundation's website, which also include Prince Albert's Bobsledding shoes in which he competed at the Olympics and exclusive artist works from Kristian Schmidt and Conor Mccreedy. Bids can be made at pcmfsa.com/auctions until 8 July 2020 and all proceeds will go towards the foundation continuing to carry out its mission to save and change lives in South Africa.

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene set up the foundation in 2012 with its primary focus to save lives by the prevention of drowning. Its mission is to teach school-age children swimming and water safety skills and train bystanders in rescue and resuscitation.

The Monaco royals on the balcony of the Prince's Palace

Earlier this week, the Monaco royals were joined by their five-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to watch the St John's Day Festival from the balcony of the Prince's Palace.

Charlene married Prince Albert on 1 July 2011 and the couple welcomed their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in December 2014.

