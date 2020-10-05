Why Prince William and Prince George have a reason to celebrate Father and son share similar interests

There were no doubt cheers at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace on Sunday as the Duke of Cambridge's favourite team Aston Villa saw a 7-2 victory over Liverpool.

Football fan Prince William appeared to take to the Cambridges' Twitter account to retweet Aston Villa's post with a clapping emoji, which read: "A night to remember at Villa Park!"

The Prince's love of the beautiful game has also passed down to his children, namely Prince George, who was captured celebrating at his first Aston Villa match against Norwich City last October.

READ: Listen to Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte adorably speak in new video

Loading the player...

WATCH: George celebrates Aston Villa's win last season

The young royal was also pictured in an England football shirt in the official photos released by mum Kate to celebrate his sixth birthday last year.

While Aston Villa have won their first three games of the current season, it hasn't always been plain sailing for the West Midlands team.

George celebrating at his first Aston Villa game in October 2019

William recently made a hilarious confession about his three children, as he opened up about his reaction to Aston Villa remaining in the Premier League following a one-one draw with West Ham last season.

He said: "The nerves were the worst I've ever known them. My children looked at me in horror as I was jumping off the sofa, screaming my head off."

He added: "It's very good news that as president of the FA I can hide away until these moments, and I'm not visibly seen because it was one of the most stressful moments of my life, as I imagine every Villa fan felt on that day."

MORE: Prince William on his cheeky children and Kate Middleton's hidden talent

William hosted an outdoor screening of the Heads Up FA Cup final at Sandringham

William has previously explained why he supports Aston Villa, despite not being from the Midlands, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that the decision dates back to his childhood.

The Prince revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.