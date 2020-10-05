Why Prince Charles won't have to quarantine after Kuwait visit Travel restrictions are in place amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Prince of Wales made a last-minute trip as he arrived in Kuwait on Sunday to offer his condolences following the death of the country's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

While some people are required to self-isolate for 14 days following travel to a country or territory that is not on the UK's travel corridors list, Charles, 71, will be exempt from those guidelines because of his role.

According to the UK government's website, some people do not have to self-isolate on arrival in the UK because of the jobs they do.

HELLO! understands that the Prince of Wales qualifies for a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) exemption as he was on official Government Business at the request of and on behalf of Her Majesty's Government.

It's also likely that Charles will have had to take a COVID-19 test before travelling. The UK government website states: "As of 1 August 2020 the Kuwait Government is allowing British citizens to enter Kuwait if they hold valid residencies and a negative PCR test, conducted no more than 96 hours before acceptance on the flight to Kuwait."

During his visit to Kuwait, Charles expressed sympathies on behalf of the Queen to the new Emir of the country, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Charles pictured with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in 2016

The Prince also met Kuwait's prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah and the Queen’s ambassador to Kuwait, Michael Davenport. He later met the Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace.

It comes after the 94-year-old monarch sent a message of condolence to the new emir of Kuwait. In a letter, which was shared on the royal family's Twitter account last Wednesday, the Queen wrote: "I was saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah.

"Your distinguished brother devoted his life to the service of the State of Kuwait and especially its relationship with its allies and friends.

"He will be long remembered by all who work for regional stability, understanding between nations and between faiths, and for the humanitarian cause.

The Queen pictured with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in 2012

"I have deeply valued his friendship towards the United Kingdom, and his memorable State Visit in November 2012.

"I offer Your Highness my sincere condolences. I offer also my sympathy to the people of Kuwait.

"May the long history of close companionship between our two families continue."

Charles has visited Kuwait seven times before, including a trip with Diana, Princess of Wales in 1989, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Independence as the guest of the emir in 2011, and most recently during his tour of the Middle East in 2015. He also paid his respects in the nation in January 2006, when the previous emir died.

Charles and Diana in Kuwait in 1989

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, 91, was taken to a US hospital in July, and Bayan Palace announced his death on Tuesday.

Sheikh Sabah was foreign minister for 38 years, establishing Kuwait as a force for peace and stability in the region.

He was also a strong advocate for the close friendship between the UK and Kuwait and between the royal family and the Kuwaiti ruling family.

