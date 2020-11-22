Princess Eugenie's special Christmas plans revealed The Princess and husband Jack Brooksbank have a lot to celebrate

Princess Eugenie is set to make a special appearance at a hospital charity's Christmas carol concert next month.

The kind-hearted royal will deliver a reading during the online concert held by Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity.

MORE: Princess Eugenie moves into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage home

A tweet from the organisation announced the news.

It read: "We are delighted to welcome a very special guest for Virtually Christmas: Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie.

"Princess Eugenie, whose father-in-law received treatment for Covid-19 @RBandH this year, will deliver a reading at our online carol concert."

A link to the event reveals it will be held on Thursday, 17 December, with ticket prices starting at £5.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares why she feels lucky in rare interview

Eugenie's father-in-law, George Brooksbank, was treated at the Brompton hospital earlier this year, spending five weeks on a ventilator.

READ: Pregnant Princess Eugenie opens up about lockdown in rare interview

REVEALED: £1.5million home Princess Beatrice and Eugenie turned down from the Queen

On Father's Day, the mum-to-be posted a heartfelt video to Instagram which expressed her thanks to the healthcare workers who saved his life.

The Princess shared photos of her father-in-law returning home

In the clip, the 30-year-old said: "I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone at the Brompton Hospital for what you've done in saying my father-in-law's life.

"George came back home to us the other day so happy, and as the 'miracle man' as he called himself.

"From the bottom of my husband's and my heart we just want to thank you for everything you've done on the frontline. For risking your lives and those close to you and just for making sure that we can all be safe and sleep well at night."

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in 2018

She added: "So thank you so much and thank you for giving us all hope, thank you for changing the course of this pandemic and making sure that we're all happy in what we're doing.

"I wish everyone all the best and thank you so much again for everything you do."

ROYAL BARGAIN: Get over £100 worth of royal beauty products for just £30

That's not all that Eugenie and Jack have to be grateful for this year, as the couple announced in September that they are expecting their first child.

The Princess is due in early 2021.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.