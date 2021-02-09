How Princess Eugenie is preparing for the arrival of royal baby The royal baby is due mid-February

Princess Eugenie's due date in mid-February is fast approaching and the pregnant royal appears to still be working from home.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are preparing for the arrival of their first child at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

While the Princess is likely to be on maternity leave from her role as a director at art gallery Hauser and Wirth, she made a surprise appearance on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the 2004 Morecambe Bay cockling disaster.

Eugenie joined her friend and fellow co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, Julia de Boinville, in the video message.

While the royal has not publicly shared details about her preparations for the birth, no doubt she has her mother Sarah, Duchess of York on standby to help with any advice.

Sarah and her former husband, Prince Andrew, still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, close to Frogmore Cottage.

Eugenie's latest video appearance for the Anti-Slavery Collective

Speaking to US Weekly last month, Sarah said: "Having not had my own mother around, I've always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers.

"She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does.

"Her work for the Anti-Slavery Collective is a commitment she steadfastly campaigns for, to give everyone the chance to have a voice."

Meghan on one of her last public engagements before giving birth to Archie in May 2019

Similarly, the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, flew to the UK from LA to be with her daughter ahead of Archie's birth in May 2019.

While Eugenie is currently unable to have visits from anyone outside her household bubble due to the current lockdown restrictions, Meghan welcomed the likes of makeup artist Daniel Martin and US TV host Gayle King to Frogmore Cottage before the birth, according to royal biography Finding Freedom.

The book added that Meghan "stuck with the modified yoga routine she had done every morning throughout [her pregnancy. She also made long walks with their two dogs part of her daily ritual upon moving to Frogmore".

No doubt Eugenie is also making use of the gardens which surround the Grade-II listed cottage within Windsor's Home Park.

Kate's last public appearance before giving birth to Prince George in 2013

While the royal has previously spoken about her typical daily routine, telling Harper's Bazaar in 2016 that she does circuits, with burpees, squat jumps and lunges, those type of high-intensity exercises are likely to be off-limits in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Eugenie could also be taking advice from her cousin-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, on hypnobirthing.

Kate revealed on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast last year that she practised the technique, which teaches expectant mothers self-hypnosis to combat fear and pain during labour.

The Duchess, who suffered from severe morning sickness (hyperemesis gravidarum) with all three pregnancies, told Giovanna: "Actually it was through hyperemesis that I really realised the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything and everything to try and help me through it. There are levels of it.

"I'm not going to say that William was standing there chanting sweet nothings at me! He definitely wasn't, [laughing] I didn't even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself.

"I saw the power of it, really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that that they teach you in hypnobirthing when I was really sick and actually I realised that this was something that I could take control of, I suppose, during labour. It was hugely powerful."

Eugenie and Jack, who married in October 2018, announced the pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post in September 2020.

