Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the 2004 Morecambe Bay cockling disaster.

The pregnant royal – who is due any day now – joined her friend, and fellow co-founder of The Anti Slavery Collective, Julia de Boinville, in a video message shared on Twitter by fan account Princess Eugenie Source.

While there was no baby bump in sight as Eugenie filmed from the shoulders up, she looked stunning in a black, high-neck jumper with exaggerated sleeves. She wore her hair loosely down and kept her makeup minimal, with just a hint of brown eyeshadow and liner and a nude lip.

Speaking in the clip, Eugenie said: "17 years ago, 21 Chinese undocumented immigrant labourers were drowned by an incoming tide after picking cockles off the Lancashire coast.

"While their story is so tragic, it really isn't very unique and it's something that happens in modern slavery and has only worsened in the last years. There's an estimated 24.9million victims of forced labour globally across the world."

Julia added: "Please join us in remembering them today."

Princess Eugenie, co-founder, and her friend Julia de Boinville, co-founder, The Anti Slavery Collective, wanted to take the opportunity to remember the anniversary of the 2004 Morecambe Bay cockling disaster. pic.twitter.com/cjncjpUWai — Princess Eugenie Source (@SourceEugenie) February 5, 2021

Princess Eugenie's surprise appearance comes as her due date nears

While it's unclear when the video was filmed, HELLO! revealed last month that Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, will welcome their baby, who will be the Queen's ninth great-grandchild, in mid-February.

During the final weeks of her pregnancy, Eugenie, 30, has been nesting at Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home on the Queen's Windsor estate.

Eugenie and Jack announced they were expecting on Instagram

The couple, who married in October 2018, were living in three-bedroom Ivy Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, but with Frogmore Cottage empty since Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US, Eugenie has been handed the keys.

Eugenie was last seen publicly just a few days before Christmas, when she was spotted leaving work at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London's Mayfair, dressing her baby bump in a Maje dress with a blue Zara coat.

