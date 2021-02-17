The Queen felt 'genuine loss' after death of Captain Sir Tom Moore, says daughter Hannah The fundraising veteran passed away on 2 February

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore says that her late father and the Queen were "similar souls" after the pair met at Windsor Castle last summer.

The Queen, 94, led tributes to the Second World War veteran following the announcement of his death on 2 February.

READ: Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah shares heartbreaking statement

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen sent touching letter to Captain Sir Tom Moore's family

In a special investiture ceremony last July, the Queen knighted Captain Sir Tom and thanked him for his incredible fundraising efforts.

The army veteran raised more than £33m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday last April.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast in an interview which aired on Wednesday, Hannah said: "I was joking with my friends and said, honestly, if it wasn't for COVID, I think they would have gone off to have a cup of tea and had a good chinwag into the afternoon because it was two similar souls.

"We had a lovely letter from her, and I think she felt genuine loss, it's another one of her generation, isn't it?"

MORE: Meghan Markle to help the Queen break incredible record in 2021

MORE: Fans spot sweet moment between Princess Beatrice and Princess Charlotte at royal wedding

The Queen knighted Captain Tom during a special ceremony at Windsor Castle

Following the announcement of his passing, the Queen sent condolences privately to Captain Sir Tom's family.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said at the time: "Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year.

"Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."

Captain Sir Tom with his family at Windsor Castle last July

During the interview, Hannah also discussed her father's remarkable legacy, saying: "We’ve lost a huge part of our life […] Every time I go through a door I expect to hear him or see him.

"But the legacy is hope and joy […] let’s not lose sight of the fact that for him this was all about tomorrow will be a good day and being hopeful and no reason to sit and mourn for too long. Get on with it. And make a good job of it."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.