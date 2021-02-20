Prince Charles visits dad Prince Philip in hospital – photos The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted on Tuesday

Prince Charles has been photographed outside the King Edward VII’s hospital in London as he paid a visit to his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday.

Charles was spotted exiting a grey Tesla car wearing a face mask as he made his way into the hospital at around 3.20 pm. He is the first member of the royal family to visit Philip since he was admitted on Tuesday.

Charles stayed for around 30 minutes before he was photographed exiting King Edward VII’s hospital shortly before 4pm.



It was revealed on Thursday that Philip is expected to remain in hospital into next week "for observation".

A royal source said: "Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week.

"As we have said previously the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits."

Charles arrived at the hospital on Saturday afternoon

In a statement released on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

HELLO! understands that Prince Philip, who is said to be in "good spirits", walked into hospital by himself after travelling by car and that it was not an emergency admission. The stay in hospital is purely precautionary and the illness is not COVID-19 related.

Charles is the first royal family member to visit Philip in hospital

The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle where she and her husband have been spending lockdown. On Thursday, she carried out her first official in-person event of the year, making one of her most senior royal aides, Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

He was awarded the honour on Thursday afternoon during a private, socially distanced ceremony at Windsor Castle.

On Wednesday, Her Majesty carried out another engagement, speaking by phone to Admiral Tony Radakin, the First Sea Lord of the Royal Navy. The royal family's Twitter account confirmed her virtual call shortly after Philip's hospitalisation was announced.

