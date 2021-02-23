The Duke of Cambridge has made a private donation to a charity which helps the families of fallen rangers in the wake of an attack at the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Virunga National Park in January.

HELLO! understands that Prince William, 38, wanted to help to support the six rangers' families who lost their loved ones in the line of duty earlier this year.

In a tweet, the Thin Green Line Foundation said: "We are very grateful to The Duke of Cambridge for his recent support through our Fallen Ranger Fund for the families impacted by the devastating loss of six Rangers at Virunga National Park in January."

The Duke previously spoke of his shock at the attack. According to The Telegraph, William said in January: "The horrendous attack on staff at the Virunga National Park is abhorrent and I condemn the actions of those responsible in the strongest terms.

"Rangers who work tirelessly to protect both the national park and the neighbouring communities should be honoured not attacked. They should never find themselves in a position where their lives are on the line."

William is patron of wildlife charities, including Tusk Trust and United for Wildlife.

On Monday, the Duke carried out his first in-person engagement of 2021, visiting a vaccination centre at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange in Norfolk to pay tribute to the incredible efforts and dedication of the staff involved in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Duke spoke with NHS staff and volunteers about their experiences, as well as meeting with a number of people receiving their vaccine that day.

William at the vaccination centre in King's Lynn on Monday

During the outing William was asked how his grandfather Duke of Edinburgh is by royal photographer Arthur Edwards, to which the Duke replied with a wink: "Yes, he's ok, they're keeping an eye on him."

Prince Philip, 99, spent a seventh night at King Edward VII's hospital in London after being admitted last Tuesday as a "precautionary measure" after feeling unwell. HELLO! understands that the Duke walked in unaided and it was not an emergency admission.

His eldest son Prince Charles made a 200-mile round-trip from his home Highgrove, Gloucestershire to see his father on Saturday afternoon.

In a short statement released on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward's Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

