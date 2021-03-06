Sophie Wessex shows off adorable pictures of children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn The royal was taking part in a video call

The Countess of Wessex has shown off two adorable portraits of her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, as she marked both Commonwealth Day and International Women's Day by speaking to three women from around the Commonwealth via video call.

In an image released by Buckingham Palace, Sophie, 56, can be seen wearing black with her long blonde hair blow-dried straight as she looks on to her laptop.

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex discusses the importance of gender equality at a grassroots level

Behind her, three family pictures can be seen displayed, one of her and husband Prince Edward, and two of her children.

James' picture seems to have been taken years ago and shows him looking at the camera whilst his face is painted. Lady Louise, whose picture is in a green frame, can be seen smiling at the camera whilst wearing a pink dress whilst holding a big ball.

Sophie shares two kids with husband Edward - Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn

Also featuring behind the Countess are several books, a telephone and hand sanitizer – of course.

During the work call, Sophie heard about the women's experiences of supporting other women and their wider communities.

Joining the call from Australia was Caitlin Figueiredo, founder and CEO of 'Jasiri Australia', which aims to transform women and girls' access to politics, empowering the next generation of female leaders.

Sophie proudly displayed some family pictures during her call

The Countess also reconnected with Virginia Khunguni, founder of the Malawi-based 'Girls Arise for Change', who Her Royal Highness met while visiting the country in 2017, to learn about the project's work with girls who have escaped early marriages, sexual exploitation and child labour.

Caitlin and Virginia, who are both Queen's Young Leaders, were joined by Prince's Trust Ambassador, broadcaster and campaigner June Sarpong, co-founder of the 'Women: Inspiration and Enterprise Alliance' - an international conference supporting female excellence and empowerment, which provides a platform for women leaders to network.

During the call, the women discussed the importance of supporting one another to share skills and how better outcomes are achieved when women are equally represented.