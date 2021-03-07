Oprah Winfrey breaks silence ahead of interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry The chat show host's interview with the royals airs on Sunday

Oprah Winfrey has taken to social media to share another teaser about her interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which will air on CBS on Sunday night.

The chat show host shared a still from the sit-down chat which shows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sitting on grey outdoor furniture and looking towards one another as Oprah seemingly waits for their response to a question.

"Today’s the day. Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs tonight at 8/7c on @CBSTV. #OprahMeghanHarry," she captioned the post.

It was quickly met by enthusiasm from fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see the interview after several teasers have been released this week.

WATCH: A preview of Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special

"It’s like a second Super Bowl Sunday," joked Al Roker, while Oprah Magazine added: "Counting down the hours!" A third added: "Can’t wait to watch." Over 130,000 had liked the post just one hour after Oprah shared it, including Kerry Washington and Oti Mabuse.

In a 30-second clip released on Thursday, Meghan was heard speaking for the first time during the interview.

Oprah, who is also one of Meghan and Harry's neighbours in their Montecito neighbourhood in California, is seen asking the Duchess: "How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?"

She replies: "I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.

"And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I … there is a lot that has been lost already."

Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their second child, stepped back from royal duties in March 2020.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

Another preview saw the Prince say he is grateful to have had Meghan's support during his exit from royal life, while also drawing comparisons with his late mother, Princess Diana.

He tells Oprah: "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago.

"Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the interview on ITV on Monday at 9pm.

