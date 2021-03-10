Meghan Markle's lavish gift for baby daughter revealed

The Duchess of Sussex still has a few months to go before she meets her baby daughter, but she's been planning to give her a truly sentimental gift for years.

Back when she was starring on Suits, the former actress treated herself to a lavish Cartier Tank Française watch when she found out the TV show was being renewed for a third season.

MORE: Prince Harry claims royal family encouraged Meghan to continue acting over 'financial fears'

She splashed out on the timepiece, which retails at £4,800 for the small face model, as a gift to herself – but plans to pass it down to her daughter one day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Archie makes adorable cameo appearance in Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview

In 2015, Meghan told HELLO!: "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.

MORE: Meghan Markle's sweet nod to Princess Diana in new portrait revealed

MORE: Kate Middleton finally shows previously unseen photo of George, Charlotte and Louis

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

The Duchess, who appears to have owned the watch since 2013, also spoke about the jewellery that her character Rachel wore on Suits. "I've actually worn my grandmother's charm bracelet and pearls from my mom on the show. It's funny, because my first name is actually Rachel, so even my signet ring actually has the initial R," she said.

Meghan pictured with what appears to be her Cartier watch

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are due to welcome their daughter in the summer. The couple announced their baby's gender and due date during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS on Sunday and on ITV the following day.

After Oprah asked the couple about the baby's gender, Meghan sweetly looked at her husband, nodded and told him, "You can tell her." "No, go for it," Harry said, as his wife insisted, "No, no." "It's a girl!" Harry proudly said, throwing his arms into the air and exclaiming, "Yeah!"

The couple are also parents to son Archie, who was born in May 2019.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.