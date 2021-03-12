Sarah Ferguson reveals word she was forbidden to use by family Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mum made the revelation on her YouTube channel

Sarah Ferguson delighted fans by reading a hilarious book on her Fergie and Friends YouTube channel on Thursday and made an interesting revelation about her childhood thanks to it.

The mother-of-two was reading My Family Fart Book by Buddy and Barney when she confessed that when she was little, she was not allowed to use the word 'fart'.

"Fart, in my day, mind you I'm quite old, but when I was little, I was never allowed to use that word but now, we are apparently allowed to because there is a 'My Family Fart Book'. Reading goggles on says she, rather shocked by the whole thing," she explained to the camera, before reading the funny story to her thousands of subscribers.

The new grandmother then made an adorable reference to her first grandson August.

When reading the book's first page, which seemed to suggest the granny was to blame for farting, she sweetly said: "I'm a new grandma. No, it wasn't me."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on 9 February and first-time grandmother Sarah was clearly delighted.

Sarah pictured with daughter Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice

A week after his birth, Eugenie and Sarah shared identical photos of the newborn. Swaddled in a blue blanket, the little boy was held by his dad and clutched his mum's finger.

Sarah captioned them: "As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents."

In an exclusive quote obtained by HELLO! at the time, the new grandmother opened up about her joy, saying: "I am so excited and thrilled to have become a grandmother.

"August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, a wonderful grandson and he brings such joy, smiles and love to all our family."

She continued: "Jack and Eugenie are and will be superbly caring and wonderful parents."