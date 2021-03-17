Prince Ernst of Hanover and Ekaterina Malysheva expecting third child The couple are already parents to Elisabeth and August

Another royal baby is on the way with the news that Prince Ernst August of Hanover and his wife Ekaterina Malysheva are expecting their third child, according to German magazine Bunte.

The couple are already parents to three-year-old Elisabeth and two-year-old August.

Prince Ernst and Russian designer Ekaterina married in July 2017 in a beautiful church ceremony in Hanover, Germany, two days after their civil ceremony.

They hosted two lavish receptions for their 600 guests: a luncheon at the historic Herrenhauser Gardens and an evening reception at Marienburg Castle.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with St Patrick's Day appearance

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

One notable absentee was the groom's father, also named Prince Ernst August, who did not attend the wedding due to a financial dispute.

The groom's stepmother Princess Caroline of Monaco was also absent from the wedding, although her children Charlotte Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra all showed their support.

Princess Charlotte, Prince Pierre and his wife Beatrice at the 2017 wedding

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds took a traditional carriage ride through the town.

The bride wore three bespoke looks for her big day by Swiss-born Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour.

MORE: Princess Eugenie celebrates first Mother's Day as a mum with baby August

MORE: Princess Sofia of Sweden's third baby will not have a royal title

Prince Ernst and Ekaterina attended Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018

Ekaterina's main bridal gown was a hand-embroidered dress made from Chantilly lace with a pearl overlay and she accessorised with a tiara worn by Princess Victoria Louise for her marriage to the groom's great-grandfather Ernst August III.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank recently welcomed their first child, also named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

His moniker pays tribute to his great-grandfather Prince Philip, as well as his maternal and paternal ancestors.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.