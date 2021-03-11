Princess Sofia of Sweden's third baby will not have a royal title The royal mum and Prince Carl Philip are already parents to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are awaiting the arrival of their third child this spring and the baby will be the first to be born since King Carl XVI Gustaf made changes to the royal house in 2019.

In 2019, the Swedish monarch announced that the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill will no longer be members of the royal house.

This meant that Carl Philip's sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, and Princess Madeleine's children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, lost their style of Royal Highness and in future will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Carl Phillip and Sofia's third child will not be styled as HRH, but it's understood that the baby will be a prince or princess like his or her older brothers.

The couple still continue to perform royal duties to support their charity, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's Foundation.

Sofia and Carl Philip with their sons Alexander and Gabriel

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announced they were expecting their third child with a beautiful picture on social media in December.

The translated statement read: "Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have the great pleasure of announcing that they are expecting their third child.

"'We are happy and expectant and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family,' said Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia."

Prince Carl Philip's younger sister Princess Madeleine, who is based in Florida, works for the World Childhood Foundation, the organisation that her mother Queen Silvia co-founded.

Meanwhile it is expected that Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's children, Princess Estelle, nine, and Prince Oscar, five, will carry out royal duties when they are older.

Crown Princess Victoria is heir to the Swedish throne and when she becomes monarch, she will be Sweden's fourth queen regnant and the first since 1720.

