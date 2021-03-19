Sarah Ferguson reveals she's 'living her dream' as she talks bringing joy to children The Duchess became a first-time grandmother in February

Sarah, Duchess of York has a lot to be thankful for, especially after becoming a grandmother for the very first time last month.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife has appeared in a video shared by Instagram user and property developer jesmonduk, in which she admits she's living her best life and reveals her dream of visiting St Jude Children's Research Hospital in the US to bring a smile to children's faces.

When asked about her legacy and her dreams, the Duchess said: "It would be to go to St Jude's in Memphis and bring my Fergie and Friends, and bring joy to children's faces. The smile of a child, that is my legacy.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson exclaims 'I'm a Granny!'

"And I am just so excited by it because I really believe through my own mental health problems and through what I've been through in my life, that now I'm free just to be red-headed and wearing green for St Patrick's Day, and living my dream. And my dream is to bring the smile of a child."

Sarah is incredibly maternal and is the proud mum of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are 32 and 30 respectively. Sarah has also just become a grandmother after Eugenie gave birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank – a baby boy, August.

Sarah became a grandmother for the first time with the birth of baby August

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! after the news was announced by the palace, Sarah said: "I am so excited and thrilled to have become a grandmother. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, a wonderful grandson and he brings such joy, smiles and love to all our family."

She continued: "Jack and Eugenie are and will be superbly caring and wonderful parents."

Eugenie shared this adorable photo on Mother's Day

The Duchess also took to Instagram to reiterate her joy at her grandson's arrival, writing: "As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents."

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child on 9 February and announced his name the following week on Instagram.

