Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wows in new video message after recovering from COVID-19 The royal has been isolating at Haga Palace

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has made her first video appearance since recovering from COVID-19.

The royal, 43, appeared in a special video message at Haga Palace on Wednesday as the World Figure Skating Championships kicked off in Stockholm.

It comes after Sweden's media reported that Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were healthy again after testing positive for COVID-19 on 11 March.

READ: Princess Sofia of Sweden's third baby will not have a royal title

Loading the player...

WATCH: Crown Princess Victoria appears in new video message after recovering from COVID-19

The Swedish royal court issued a statement saying: "The Crown Princess and Prince are healthy, but still isolated at home according to the Public Health Agency’s recommendations."

While the couple experienced mild symptoms, they have been isolating at Haga Palace with their children, Princess Estelle, nine, and Prince Oscar, five, and did not participate in the memorial service at Drottningholm Palace earlier this month.

The Crown Princess' Name Day celebrations on 12 March were also cancelled.

MORE: Spain's Princess Leonor, 15, carries out first ever solo engagement

MORE: Queen Letizia spotted without her unique engagement ring - here's why

The video message was played the grand opening ceremony

Crown Princess Victoria donned a duck egg blue jacket and a ruffled white blouse for her video message. She accessorised with a pair of striking pearl earrings. The palace's grand interiors could be seen behind her, including ornate gold chairs and a crystal chandelier.

Delivering her message in English, the Swedish royal said: "Ladies and gentlemen, I am so proud, that our beautiful capital gets to host the World Figure Skating Championships. I really wish that I could have been in the Eriksson Globe Arena tonight for the grand opening ceremony. But I am glad to have this opportunity to send you all my best wishes.

"Just like millions of other viewers, all over the world, my family and I are looking forward to seeing the world’s best figure skaters compete here in Stockholm.

"To all of you participants and volunteers – the best of luck – for the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2021."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.