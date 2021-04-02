The unlikely connection between Meghan Markle's son Archie and her blog The Tig The Duchess of Sussex shut down her blog in 2017

Before marrying Prince Harry and joining the royal family, Meghan Markle was a successful TV star with an aspirational lifestyle website, The Tig.

She launched her blog in May 2014, sweetly noting in her first post, "Welcome to the world, TIG. (Don't worry…everyone will be nice. They know you're just getting started.)"

And we're sure Meghan never would have guessed that almost five years later to the day, she would be welcoming her own child with Harry, their son Archie. The former Suits actress set up The Tig on 5 May 2014; she gave birth to her son Archie at The Portland Hospital in London on 6 May 2019.

The birth of her blog and of her son may not quite have been on the same day, but the time period is clearly significant for her – and carries a lot of luck.

In her introductory blog post, Meghan wrote: "The fifth of May conjures up vivid musings for me – I close my eyes and picture parties for Cinco de Mayo, cucumber laden margaritas and tacos in hand, a piñata bursting at the seams with tamarind candies and ring pops."

Meghan pictured with her newborn son Archie and nephew Prince George

The pregnant Duchess, who is having a daughter later this year, added that her "dear friend and former costume buyer on Suits" also pointed out that 5 May marks the day Coco Chanel introduced her iconic fragrance, Chanel #5.

Meghan continued: "With a little research, it turns out that the fifth of May was also the day Mrs. Chanel presented her dress collections. She had quite an affinity for the number five, feeling it would bring good luck. So in the interest of taking good luck wherever I can find it, today marks the launch of The TIG."

Harry and Meghan welcomed their son on 6 May 2019

Meghan wasn't the only author and editor of The Tig. It turns out the former TV star penned a secret blog called The Working Actress from 2010 to 2012, which detailed the "pitfalls and triumphs of struggling to make it in Hollywood".

According to royal biography Finding Freedom: "The blog captured the heartfelt moments of joy when she booked a job and the despair and rejection actors felt each felt time a role was lost in an industry often driven by appearance rather than by talent.

"While [Meghan] never publicly acknowledged authorship of the popular blog, it was one of the industry's worst-kept secrets that she was the face behind it – and she quickly became recognised for its clever advice and honest anecdotes."

