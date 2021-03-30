Meghan Markle's future bonding sessions with her daughter sound so fun The Duchess of Sussex may be inspired by her own upbringing with Doria Ragland

The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to welcome her daughter in a few months, and if Meghan's own childhood is anything to go by, then it sounds like she and her little girl have plenty of fun days out ahead of them.

Writing in her now-defunct blog The Tig, the Duchess previously revealed that her mother Doria Ragland would take her on pampering sessions from the tender age of 13 – and we can so see Meghan doing the same with her own daughter.

MORE: 21 beautiful royal homes revealed from Meghan Markle's to Kate Middleton's

"When I was 13 years old, my mom had me start getting facials in my hometown of Los Angeles," Meghan wrote back in 2016. "It seemed so silly at the time, trekking in my school uniform to see a woman named Anika who slathered my skin with Yon-Ka products and chatted away about the importance of eye cream.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie makes adorable cameo appearance

"My mom would give Anika a check (and usually some fruit she picked up for her at the farmers market, because she's thoughtful that way) and we would drive home with my mom, ever the little bird in my ear, saying, 'You must always take care of your skin.'"

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbour moving out

Doria and Meghan would enjoy pampering sessions

Meghan, who shut down her blog in April 2017 as engagement rumours to Prince Harry heated up, went on to praise her mother for her sound advice.

"Oh, goodness me, do I get it now," the former Suits star added. "Being in layers of makeup on set for work, there's nothing I relish more than off days with a freshly scrubbed face. And to feel confident in my skin requires a bit of maintenance, from drinking loads of water, to always applying sunblock, and getting a facial as often as possible… You taught me well, Mama!"

The Duchess is a fan of facials

Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry revealed that they are having a girl during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. It's no doubt the couple will raise their daughter and their two-year-old son Archie to be proud feminists, just as they both are.

The Duchess also previously told HELLO! that she is planning to pass down a special timepiece to her daughter. The former actress treated herself to a lavish Cartier Tank Française watch, which retails from £4,800, when she found out Suits was being renewed for a third season.

"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," Meghan said in 2015. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.