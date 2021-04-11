Prince Harry to wear suit at Prince Philip's funeral – unlike Prince William and Prince Charles Meghan Markle will remain in LA with son Archie while her husband attends his grandfather's funeral

The Duke of Sussex will be flying over to the UK to attend his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh's, funeral, which will take place on Saturday 17 April.

Prince Harry is expected to leave LA in the next 24 hours to return in time for what will be an emotional event for the family.

What's more, Harry's attendance will mark the first ceremonial event since he was stripped of his official royal titles earlier in the year, meaning that his appearance will be significantly different to that of his father and brother.

Prince Charles delivers a moving speech to his 'dear Papa'

After losing his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, which he had taken over from his grandfather in 2017, Harry will not be wearing military uniform to the funeral.

In contrast, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex are expected to attend in their own military outfits.

Prince Harry will wear a suit to his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral

Instead, Harry, along with his uncle the Duke of York, who stepped back from royal duties in 2019, is thought to wear a suit for the occasion.

Following the death of Prince Philip on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the 99-year-old on their website, Archewell.

The message read: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service – you will be greatly missed."

Harry and his grandfather had a close bond

While Harry will be travelling back to the UK for his grandfather's funeral, Meghan will remain in LA with their son Archie.

A palace spokesperson said that Meghan, who is expecting a baby girl with her husband, has been advised not to travel by her doctors due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

Buckingham Palace announced funeral arrangements on Saturday. In accordance with Prince Philip's wishes, the ceremonial royal funeral will take place on the afternoon of Saturday 17 April at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The funeral will celebrate his life and service. The Duke's final resting place will be the private chapel and he will be interred in the royal vault.

Meghan Markle will remain in LA due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy

The Queen and members of her family will be in attendance, although the guest list, which will be limited to 30 people due to current COVID restrictions, will not be announced until a couple of days before the funeral.

The royals will remain in mourning for two weeks and will wear mourning bands during their public engagements.

