Princess Eugenie's beautiful summer dress is breastfeeding friendly and fabulous

Princess Eugenie made an another appearance on Instagram on Thursday evening, taking part in a rare Q&A with followers of her charity, The Anti Slavery Collective.

The royal looked elegant as ever in a ruffled linen dress from Hill House Home, which is designed for pregnant women and breastfeeding mums. She layered a simple white vest top underneath, too.

The brand states: "This product is designed to be pregnancy and breastfeeding friendly. The elasticated smocking stretches with your growing bump. For nursing access postpartum, simply pull down the elastic neckline."

WATCH: Eugenie took part in a rare Q&A on Instagram

And with its flattering ruffled shoulders, square neckline and loose cotton skirt, we can see why the Princess would fall in love with it - especially with its pretty 'mermaid' seashell pattern.

The royal mum l also owns the dress in tartan and clearly loves the chic design! There are a number of patterns still available to shop online for £89 / $125.

Eugenie and best friend Julia De Boinville answered questions from their followers in a series of videos on Instagram Stories, with the royal opening up about what it's like to run the charity with her closest pal.

"The best thing about founding a charity with your best friend is that we can be a real balance to each other," she said. "So sometimes if one is up, the other one might be down, and we can really help each other through difficult situations.



Eugenie and Julia run The Anti Slavery Collective together

"I think it's also always about surrounding yourself with people who validate what you believe in. Jules and I really believe in what we're doing to end modern slavery, and we're fighting for something that is quite distressing.

"We do it together, and we spur each other on and make each other laugh, and we continue in the moments that are really bad. And so I think it's pretty incredible to have a partner in crime to do this with," she added.