Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveal royal baby's name - all the details The couple welcomed their baby girl on 18 September

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have confirmed the name of their baby girl who was born on Saturday 18 September.

In a personal tweet, Beatrice shared a sweet photo of the baby's footprints and wrote: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

Her husband Edoardo added on Instagram: "Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us. Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart. A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital."

In keeping with tradition, the tot's middle name, Elizabeth, has a sweet connection to her great-grandmother, the Queen. Meanwhile, the name Sienna derives its meaning from the Italian city of Siena in Tuscany.

The name announcement comes 13 days after the baby's birth on 18 September.

The sweet image shared by Beatrice and Edoardo of their baby's footprints

In comparison, Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, did not confirm the name of her baby son August until 11 days after he was born in February.

And similarly, it was two weeks before the Duke and Duchess of York shared Princess Beatrice's name with the world after her birth in August 1988.

In a statement announcing the royal birth's birth, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

The couple married in July 2020

Baby Sienna is 11th in line to the throne after her mother, meaning that Princess Eugenie has moved down to 12th place.

The baby girl is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild and the fourth one to be born in 2021.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had their son, August, in February, while Zara and Mike Tindall's third child, Lucas, arrived in March.

The Duchess of Sussex also gave birth to her and Prince Harry's second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June. The baby girl was named in honour of the Queen's family nickname.

