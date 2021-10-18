Princess Charlene showered with supportive messages after she shares new photo of herself The royal recently underwent her final operation

Princess Charlene is still recovering from her "final" operation, but over the weekend she shared a picture of herself that had fans rushing to send in their well-wishes.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two posted a photo showing her alongside Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the present head of the Zulu royal family, and wrote alongside it: "Thank you for your kindness and support. Bayede Nkosi," followed by a red heart emoji.

Hundreds of fans of the Monaco royal took to the comments section, many wishing her a speedy recovery. "Thank you for your beautiful soul, your love of South Africa and its people. I pray you follow your truth," wrote one, whilst another remarked: "Courage Princesse we love you may be God protect you."

A third added: "It's good to see you looking so beautiful- but build up your strength!"

The royal has been stuck in South Africa since May as she continues to battle an ENT infection, and earlier this month she underwent a "final" operation which should allow her to return to Monaco.

Taking to Instagram last week, the 43-year-old shared a clip from the podcast, in which she spoke about coming down with the infection and her hopes to return to Monaco soon.

The royal has said she hopes to reunite with her family in Monaco soon

"I came to South Africa to oversee some foundation projects," she explained. "I was unwell at the time, unknowingly, and I had an infection which was addressed immediately."

She continued: "Unfortunately, it grounded me for some months here in South Africa. I've had my one procedure it was very successful and I'm feeling much stronger.

"I have one more procedure and then I cannot wait to get home to my children who I miss terribly and I think if there is any mum out there who has been separated from her children for months will feel the same way that I feel."