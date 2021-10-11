Monaco palace shares update on Princess Charlene's health following final operation The royal will reportedly return to Monaco later this month

Princess Charlene's final operation in relation to an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection "went very well," according to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!.

The royal, 43, underwent the procedure under general anaesthetic on Friday in South Africa. She has remained in the country since May after falling ill and, as such, has been unable to return to Monaco.

The Princely Palace told French news agency AFP on Saturday: "The Princess underwent an operation on Friday which went very well. This operation under general anaesthesia is the last operation she had to undergo after the ENT infection she previously had. She has now been under observation for 48 hours."

Charlene is reportedly due to return to Monaco later this month to be reunited with her husband, Prince Albert, and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Last week, Albert spoke about Charlene's impending return to Monaco, telling RMC radio that his wife "is still in South Africa, but will be back very soon, we have to talk to the doctors in a few days".

He also spoke about Charlene's health condition, adding: "She is better, although it has been very complicated for her because she has suffered different problems."

The Princess' last public outing with Albert in Monaco was in January, and the couple spent their ten-year wedding anniversary apart in July due to Charlene's illness.

Charlene and Albert pictured together in Monaco in January

Previously addressing rumours of a rift in their marriage, Albert, 63, told PEOPLE magazine in September: "She didn't leave Monaco in a huff! She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else."

Charlene was pictured for the first time last week since her emergency hospital visit in September.

Taking to Instagram, the royal shared a new photo which showed her smiling as she sat at a table in front of an open book. She simply captioned the snap "God bless," followed by a heart emoji.

