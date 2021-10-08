Princess Charlene to undergo 'final operation' before return to Monaco The royal has remained in South Africa since May

Princess Charlene will undergo a final operation in South Africa on Friday, it has been confirmed.

A statement from her foundation read: "Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today. The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation wishes her the best with this final operation and her recovery process."

The royal, 43, has remained in the country since May after falling ill from an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection and as such, has been unable to return to Monaco.

READ: Why the Queen, Kate Middleton and Camilla are travelling to Scotland next month

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share highlights from their relationship

It's meant months apart from her husband, Prince Albert, and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The family are believed to have visited Charlene twice in that time, most recently in August.

Earlier this week, Albert spoke about Charlene's impending return to Monaco, telling RMC radio that his wife "is still in South Africa, but will be back very soon, we have to talk to the doctors in a few days."

He also spoke about Charlene's health condition, adding: "She is better, although it has been very complicated for her because she has suffered different problems."

MORE: Princess Charlene's totally unique engagement ring that she hardly ever wears revealed

MORE: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's love story: how they met, their current crisis and more

Charlene's last public outing in Monaco was in January

Princess Charlene was pictured for the first time this week since her emergency hospital visit in September.

The Palais Princier at the time: "On the evening of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after fainting due to complications from a serious ORL infection.

"Her Highness is closely monitored by Her medical team who said that Her condition was not worrying."

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the royal shared a new photo which showed her smiling as she sat at a table in front of an open book. She simply captioned the snap "God bless," followed by a heart emoji.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.