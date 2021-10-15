Princess Charlene breaks silence after undergoing final operation The royal has been in South Africa since May

Princess Charlene has broken her silence after an operation, as she highlighted a podcast that she had taken part in ahead of the operation.

The royal has been stuck in South Africa since May as she continues to battle an ENT infection, and earlier this month she underwent a "final" operation which should allow her to return to Monaco. Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a clip from the podcast, in which she spoke about coming down with the infection and her hopes to return to Monaco soon. "I came to South Africa to oversee some foundation projects," she explained. "I was unwell at the time, unknowingly, and I had an infection which was addressed immediately."

She continued: "Unfortunately, it grounded me for some months here in South Africa. I've had my one procedure it was very successful and I'm feeling much stronger.

"I have one more procedure and then I cannot wait to get home to my children who I miss terribly and I think if there is any mum out there who has been separated from her children for months will feel the same way that I feel."

Charlene is reportedly due to return to Monaco later this month to be reunited with her husband, Prince Albert, and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The royal spoke about her final operation on a podcast

Last week, Albert spoke about Charlene's impending return to Monaco, telling RMC radio that his wife "is still in South Africa, but will be back very soon, we have to talk to the doctors in a few days".

He also spoke about Charlene's health condition, adding: "She is better, although it has been very complicated for her because she has suffered different problems."

The Princess' last public outing with Albert in Monaco was in January, and the couple spent their ten-year wedding anniversary apart in July due to Charlene's illness.

The royal has been separated from her family since May

Previously addressing rumours of a rift in their marriage, Albert, 63, told PEOPLE magazine in September: "She didn't leave Monaco in a huff! She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else."

Charlene was pictured for the first time last week since her emergency hospital visit in September.

Taking to Instagram, the royal shared a new photo which showed her smiling as she sat at a table in front of an open book. She simply captioned the snap "God bless," followed by a heart emoji.

