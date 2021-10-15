Princess Eugenie has shared the most beautiful picture of herself and mum Sarah Ferguson to mark the latter's birthday on Friday.

The snap was posted on Eugenie's Instagram account and showed the pair embracing each other as they hiked through the highlands. Mother and daughter were suitably dressed for the occasion with Sarah wearing a tartan jumper with a blue coat tied around her waist, while in her hand was a pair of red sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Eugenie wore a grey pullover, with a black button-up coat wrapped around her waist. Unlike her mum, she had kept her sunglasses on, rocking a pair of shades with a white frame.

The mum-of-one had a simple caption for her post, as simply writing: "Happy Birthday to my dearest Mumma.. @sarahferguson15."

Royal fans headed to the comments to share well-wishes for Sarah, who turned 62 on Friday, and many also complimented the photo itself.

Fans fell in love with the gorgeous photo

"Such a beautifully natural photo, Happy Birthday," said one, while a second added: "Wishing your mother Happy Birthday Sarah."

A third complimented: "Beautiful picture," and a fourth commented: "Where's this photo from? So beautiful!"

The photo was taken on the Queen's Balmoral Estate, where the royals sometimes spend their summer holidays.

Sarah is a proud mum of Eugenie and Beatrice

Earlier this week, Sarah shared a beautiful photo of her daughter, as she marked the third anniversary of Eugenie's marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

Proud mother Sarah chose to share a beautiful snapshot of the bride and groom as they exited St George's Chapel following their nuptials, their family and loved ones following closely behind.

"Happy Wedding Anniversary, what a magical day," the 61-year-old wrote. "Thank you, Jack and Eugie for sharing your hearts…"

Sarah's sweet post came just hours after Eugenie herself paid a loving tribute to husband Jack to mark their anniversary. The royal, 31, posted an unseen snap from the couple's evening wedding reception on her personal Instagram page, where the bride stunned in a blush pink Zac Posen gown.

