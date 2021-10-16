Sarah Ferguson shares glimpse into intimate birthday celebrations

Sarah, Duchess of York, celebrated her 62nd birthday on Friday, and needless to say, was inundated with sweet birthday wishes from fans.

And in return, the former wife of Prince Andrew shared a trio of photos of herself to Instagram in which she gave her followers a glimpse into her intimate birthday celebrations.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson describes new granddaughter as 'very, very beautiful'

In one photo, the Duchess could be seen looking delighted as she prepared to blow out a candle on a slice of cake after celebrating her birthday with loved ones at an alfresco restaurant.

She looked as stylish as ever as she donned her favourite two-tone military blazer from The Extreme Collection for the occasion and paired it with gold jewellery and a chic black evening dress underneath. The Duchess previously wore the blazer during her exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! and to the British LGBT Awards.

Sarah shared a snap of her birthday meal

She captioned the post: "Thank you so much to everyone for the kind and thoughtful birthday messages."

In the other two photos, Sarah could be seen perched on a rock in front of a scenic view of the Scottish Highlands. It's likely that the snaps were taken on The Queen's Balmoral Estate, where the royal was invited to spend her summer holidays this year.

The other photos showed the Duchess in the Scottish Highlands

According to The Daily Mail, despite not being a regular visitor in recent years, the Duchess received an open invitation to spend time at the Scottish residence alongside her ex-husband, whom she still lives with at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Sarah's post comes after her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie shared a photo of the two of them to mark the special occasion on Friday. Posting to her Instagram account, she shared a photo that showed the pair embracing each other. The mum-of-one had a simple caption for her post, as she simply wrote: "Happy Birthday to my dearest Mumma.. @sarahferguson15."

Her birthday hasn't been Sarah's only cause to celebrate over the last week. On Tuesday, she shared a beautiful photo of her daughter as she marked the third anniversary of Eugenie's marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

Proud mother Sarah chose to share a beautiful snapshot of the bride and groom as they exited St George's Chapel following their nuptials, their family and loved ones following closely behind. "Happy Wedding Anniversary, what a magical day," Sarah wrote. "Thank you, Jack and Eugie for sharing your hearts…"

