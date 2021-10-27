Sarah Ferguson supported by fans as she expresses 'heartbreak' in emotional post The Duchess of York shared her concerns on social media

Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram on Wednesday, where she shared a source of concern with her many followers – who were quick to empathise and offer their support.

The Duchess posted an image that showed herself standing with a beautiful old tree, wearing a smart green jacket and black skirt.

In the caption, Sarah explained what the picture signified – and we can totally understand why she felt so moved.

She wrote: "At 6.30pm councillors in Basingstoke will vote on whether to go ahead with plans for a giant warehouse that will destroy 67 ancient oak trees and 3 beech trees near my childhood home."

The 62-year-old went on: "These trees inspired my children’s book The Enchanted Oak Tree and I’m heartbroken at the thought of them being lost forever.

"With the COP26 summit focusing minds on the need to protect our natural environment, surely now is the time for a rethink. I'm one of 103,000 people who have signed a petition calling on the councillors to think again – let’s hope they do the right thing."

Sarah's fans rushed to the comment sections to share their best wishes. One wrote: "Fingers crossed. Thank you for fighting to save these beautiful trees [heart emoji]."

Sarah shared the heartfelt post to social media

Others commented: "I’m in the States and it would be heart-breaking for the whole world to lose these," "Praying the right decision is made to save these beautiful precious trees," and: "How on earth can destroying these trees be allowed? Let’s hope these trees can be saved!"

Last week, the Duchess was in a very different atmosphere, but again it was for a good cause.

Sarah stepped out for a Red Cross charity event at Rome's 16th film festival in Italy on Wednesday.

The glamorous grandmother was presented with her own personalised Red Cross jersey and a gorgeous bouquet of red and white roses, before dining with The President of the International Federation of Red Cross, Francesco Rocca.

