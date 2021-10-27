On Wednesday night, the Shameless! Festival was hosted, and both the Duchess of Cornwall and Carrie Johnson were among the guest who attended.

The festival was a collaboration between Women of the World (WOW) and Birkbeck’s SHaME project, at the Wellcome Collection. As the Duchess arrived at the event, she headed straight towards Carrie in order to congratulate her on her pregnancy. The royal was seen gesturing towards Carrie's bump and asked: "How's this coming along?" however the prime minister's wife's response wasn't heard.

Carrie arrived at the reception ten minutes before the Duchess arrived, and she was seen practicing her curtsey before the royal arrival.

Royal aides say that Camilla had personally invited the mum-of-one to attend.

The Duchess looked incredible at the event, wearing a stunning long-sleeved black dress which was elegant and stylish.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Carrie had a sweet interaction

The 73-year-old wore her hair in her trademark bouffant style and natural makeup highlighted her features. Accessory-wise, the royal wore a red "WOW" brooch and carried a small black bag.

Carrie Johnson looked lovely wearing a floral dress underneath a smart green coat.

The 33-year-old confirmed her second pregnancy back in July, and revealed that the baby was due in December.

Carrie and Boris are expecting their second child

Carrie announced the joyous news on Instagram, but in a heartbreaking confession, she admitted that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

"At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken," she wrote. "I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well."

She added: "I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."

