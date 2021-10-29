7 royal-approved advent calendars: Which one will Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & the Queen choose?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From Kate Middleton's love of Clarins to Meghan Markle's Diptyque obsession and Prince William's penchant for a pint of Guinness, we've rounded up the best Christmas advent calendars that our favourite royals would love! There's everything from beauty advent calendars to chocolate and cheese-filled calendars in this royal-approved round-up – happy shopping!

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate is a huge fan of Clarins' Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer

One of Duchess Kate's best-kept beauty secrets is Clarins' Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer. A die-hard fan of the brand, we reckon the mum-of-three will be browsing the new beauty advent calendar for 2021.

Women's 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar, £65, Clarins

Housing Clarins' most-loved skincare and make-up must-haves, including the royal's go-to gloss which she famously wore at Wimbledon in 2019, this festive find is worth over £123 and priced at just £65 – bargain!

The Queen

The Queen loves Fortnum & Mason's tea selection

Famed as the Queen's official grocer, Her Majesty has long shopped at Fortnum & Mason's, and she even celebrated her Diamond Jubilee back in 2012 by opening the store's decadent Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon.

While Fortnum & Mason boasts an incredible Christmas range, including the beauty and feasting advent calendars, if history tells us anything it's that she'd adore the tea filled wooden advent calendar.

Tea Filled Wooden Advent Calendar, £145, Fortnum & Mason

“The Queen likes [Fortnum and Mason's] Earl Grey tea, she has Earl Grey tea in the morning,” former press secretary Dickie Arbiter said, according to Express. “But the Assam tea is also available in Buckingham Palace.”

Prince William

Prince William always makes sure to grab a pint of Guinness when he's in Ireland

Prince William has a taste for Guinness, and he always makes sure to sample a pint while touring Ireland. Back in 2020, the royal even enjoyed a lesson in pulling the perfect pint as he joined his wife, Kate at the Guinness Gravity Bar in Dublin.

Guinness Christmas Chocolate Advent Calendar 2021, £24.99, Amazon

Priced at £24.99, Prince William would no doubt add the Guinness Advent Calendar to basket this year! Filled with 24 Guinness dark chocolate truffles, it's the ultimate treat for fans of the iconic brewery.

The Duchess of Sussex

Duchess Meghan is such a fan of Diptyque that she requested that the brand fragrance her wedding day at St. George's Chapel

The Duchess of Sussex has raved about Diptyque since starring in Suits and the candles have previously been spotted in Instagram pictures of her Toronto home. Clearly a superfan, she even requested that the brand fragrance her wedding day at St. George's Chapel!

Diptyque Advent Calendar, £320, Selfridges

If Prince Harry wants to score points with his wife, we'd suggest surprising Meghan with the 2021 Diptyque advent calendar for Christmas. Filled with 25 scented treasures, each of the goodies inside have been packaged in a reusable box which retains its magic even after the festive season – and we all know that sustainability is a cause close to Meghan's heart.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie has been using Bobbi Brown and Charlotte Tilbury makeup for years

It's no secret that Princess Eugenie favours the talents of respected make-up artists Bobbi Brown and Charlotte Tilbury, previously calling them "geniuses" for helping her to achieve a flawless complexion.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams and Secrets advent calendar, £150/$200, Charlotte Tilbury

Both the Bobbi Brown and the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendars are available to shop right now, the only question is – which one will Eugenie choose?

Prince Harry

Prince Harry has attended several James Bond film premieres

Prince Harry has attended a number of James Bond premieres over the years. He was pictured on the red carpet for Quantum of Solace in 2008 and later at the Spectre premiere in 2015.

12 Days of Bond advent calendar, £199, Selfridges

Releasing a limited-edition calendar for Christmas, Selfridges 007 advent calendar is right up his street! Featuring 12 drawers of Bond-inspired gifts, including an official Casino Royale prop, this black and gold design is dressed to kill.

Prince Charles

Duchess Camilla has previously revealed Prince Charles' cheese obsession

Duchess Camilla famously revealed Prince Charles' obsession with cheese while appearing on​​ ​​MasterChef Australia in 2018: “He loves, loves local cheeses. He's a huge cheese fan, anything to do with cheese, he will love,” she said.

Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar, £18.49, Amazon

Retailing at just £18.49, this Ilchester cheese advent calendar would certainly put a smile on the Prince's face. Stocked with a range of different cheeses such as Applewood, Ilchester Double Gloucester and Mexicana cheeses, there are also a number of cheesy jokes included inside!

