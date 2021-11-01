Prince Albert enjoys family outing with twins Jacques and Gabriella The Monaco royals had a fun stop before heading to Scotland

Prince Albert of Monaco is among the royals in attendance at the COP26 summit in Glasgow this week, but he had time for a fun outing with his six-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

The 63-year-old made a stopover in Germany with his children over the weekend before they headed to Scotland.

Prince Albert and their twins enjoyed a fun day out at Europa-Park in Rust, where they met some of the theme park's fun costumed characters.

WATCH: Monaco's Prince Albert shares photos from fun family trip

In a sweet video shared by the Prince's Palace of Monaco on Facebook, Gabriella and Jacques can be seen grinning with their father as they watched the parades and visited the attractions.

The royal children, who turn seven in December, wore matching beige trench coats, shielding themselves from the rainy weather with their hoods.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine last week, Albert revealed that the twins would be joining him in Scotland ahead of their mother Princess Charlene's return to Monaco.

He said: "They're on holiday [from school]. I didn't want to leave them alone in Monaco. This way, they will be with me before [Princess] Charlene comes back."

He added that Jacques and Gabriella will "have their own agenda" during their father's four-day trip at the conference, with "visits to museums and little places of interest". It follows the twins' first official state visit to Ireland last month.

The Monaco royal family pictured in 2019

Princess Charlene has remained in South Africa since May following an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection, meaning she has spent months apart from her husband and their children. She has been recovering after undergoing a "final" operation earlier this month.

Prince Albert spoke to PEOPLE magazine about his wife's return to Monaco, saying that he hopes to be able to travel with Charlene to Dubai as part of a planned royal visit to Dubai's World Expo on 13 November.

However, he also said that there is a possibility this might not happen, adding: "We'll make that decision at the last minute."

Previously, he stated that he expected Charlene to return to Monaco in time for the country's National Day, which is on 19 November.

