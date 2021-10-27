Princess Charlene's return to Monaco confirmed by Prince Albert The princess has been unable to travel since May

Princess Charlene's husband Prince Albert has given more information about his wife's return to Monaco, which is understood to be imminent.

In a statement to People magazine, the prince has revealed that he hopes to be able to travel with Charlene to Dubai as part of a planned royal visit to Dubai's World Expo on 13 November.

However, he also said that there is a possibility this might not happen, continuing: "We'll make that decision at the last minute."

Previously, he stated that he expected Charlene to return to Monaco in time for the country's National Day, which is on 19 November.

"She is in good shape and in much better spirits. She will be here long before November 19," he told French magazine Point de Vue. The mother-of-two has been grounded in her native South Africa for several months following sinus surgery.

The issue occurred after the princess had an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection which prevented her from flying above 20,000 feet.

She has since had more than one operation, the last on 8 October, which lasted four hours and according to her husband "went well."

Princess Charlene will soon be able to reunite with her children

The good news means that Charlene will soon be reunited with the couple's six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. "Obviously she misses the children," her husband told People. "And they miss her. We all miss her."

The princess spoke about her situation on a podcast prior to her final surgery. "I came to South Africa to oversee some foundation projects," she explained.

"I was unwell at the time, unknowingly, and I had an infection which was addressed immediately…

"I have one more procedure and then I cannot wait to get home to my children who I miss terribly and I think if there is any mum out there who has been separated from her children for months will feel the same way that I feel."

