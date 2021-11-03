Princess Eugenie pictured baking after sharing adorable Halloween photo of August

Princess Eugenie donned an apron as she joined a baking session with a charity that supports women survivors of human trafficking on Monday.

In Twitter photos shared by her initiative, The Anti-Slavery Collective, the royal mum, 31, and her charity co-founder, Julia de Boinville, were seen mixing ingredients in a bowl at the Bramber Bakehouse.

In another image, the friends could be seen chatting with women around a table and while it's not clear what delicious creation they made, cups of tea and crumb-filled plates could be seen.

The tweets read: "Earlier this week our co-founders, HRH Princess Eugenie, and Julia de Boinville, were delighted to visit @bramberbake where they took part in a baking class with survivors of #modernslavery

"The @bramberbake programme sees up to 10 women join for 8 weekly sessions. From the first day to graduation, they learn fundamental baking skills and take part in sessions that support and empower them to achieve their aspirations."

Eugenie and Julia set up The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 after they became aware of modern slavery during a trip to Kolkata, India.

In an Instagram post last month, the pair shared the story of how the initiative came about, writing: "We met on the bus on our way to a school trip and knew at once that this was just the beginning of a life-long friendship and adventure!

"After following each other around the world, then to Newcastle University, and into our careers. In 2012, we went on a trip to Kolkata, India. Here, we visited an organisation called Women’s Interlink Foundation and first became aware of modern slavery. Aloka Mitra, the founder of Women's Interlink, rescues girls from modern slavery, gives them a home and teaches them a simple vocational skill – fabric printing.

"We were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists. In fact, there are more enslaved people today than at any other point in history and, at any one time, someone is being trafficked within a mile of where you live. We often associate slavery with chains and shackles, but modern slavery is a hidden crime that is often hard to detect.

"We spent the next 5 years educating ourselves. We became obsessive investigators and would visit anyone who could help us expand our knowledge; from policy makers, law enforcement agencies and academics, to NGOs, social workers and survivors. We asked everyone we encountered, ‘what can two young girls like us do to help?’ Without fail, the answer was always raise awareness. So this became our mission.

"In 2017, we proudly launched The Anti-Slavery Collective."

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son August in February, and the royal delighted fans as she shared a photo of the tot in an adorable monster costume for Halloween.

