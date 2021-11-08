Princess Charlene is finally reunited with Prince Albert and twins in Monaco The royals welcomed the princess home at Nice airport

Princess Charlene has finally returned home to Monaco after being grounded in South Africa since May, following an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

The 43-year-old arrived at Nice airport on Monday morning after taking a ten-hour overnight flight from South Africa, according to Nice Matin.

She was reunited with her husband Prince Albert and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on the tarmac and was presented with a large bouquet of flowers. The family then reportedly travelled to the Prince's Palace by helicopter.

READ: Prince Albert 'furious' about his ex's comments on Princess Charlene

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share highlights from their relationship

In a picture shared by the newspaper, Princess Charlene looks thrilled to be back with her family in Monaco. The princess, who appears to be sporting a new brunette haircut, can be seen with her arms around her husband and their children ahead of their school day.

It comes after Albert and the children joined world leaders and British royals at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland last week.

Ahead of Charlene's return, the prince revealed to PEOPLE magazine that he hoped to be able to travel with his wife to Dubai as part of a planned royal visit to Dubai's World Expo on 13 November.

The Monaco royals are also expected to celebrate the principality's National Day on 19 November.

SEE: Princess Charlene's luxurious palace she hasn't been in since May

RELATED: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's love story: how they met, their current crisis and more

Charlene made her last public appearance in Monaco in January

Charlene was last pictured with her family in South Africa in August, sharing some sweet family photos on her Instagram account at the time.

During her recovery period in South Africa, the princess missed her tenth wedding anniversary with Albert in July, with the palace posting a series of videos documenting their marriage to commemorate the milestone.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.